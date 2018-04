BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.97

April 24 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RESULTS INCLUDED A NET POSITIVE $0.40 IMPACT ON REPORTED 1Q18 EPS

* AT QUARTER-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PERCENT VERSUS 10.76 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QUARTER END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17

* QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MILLION UP 6% FROM 1Q17

* QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS (NCOS) OF $81 MILLION DOWN $8 MILLION FROM 1Q17

* Q1 2018 PROVISION EXPENSE OF $23 MILLION COMPARED TO $74 MILLION IN 1Q17

* AT QUARTER-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PERCENT VERSUS 11.90 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 RESULTS INCLUDE $414 MILLION PRE-TAX STEP-UP GAIN FROM VANTIV MERGER WITH WORLDPAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: