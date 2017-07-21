FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports Q2 EPS $0.45
July 21, 2017 / 11:05 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports Q2 EPS $0.45

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly provision for loan and lease losses was $‍52​ million versus $91 million

* Q2 tier 1 common ratio ‍10.63​ percent versus 10.76 percent at the end of q1

* ‍Q2 2017 included $9 million charge related to valuation of visa total return swap​

* Qtrly ‍net interest income of $939 million; taxable equivalent net interest income of $945 million, up 1 pct from 1Q17 and up 4 pct from 2Q16​

* Q2 tier 1 risk-based capital ratio ‍​11.76 percent versus 11.90 percent at the end of Q1

* Qtrly ‍net charge-offs (NCOS) of $64 million, down $25 million from 1Q17 and down $23 million from 2Q16​

* At quarter end, book value/share $20.42 up 1 pct from 1Q17 and up 2 pct from 2Q16; tangible book value/share of $17.11 up 1 pct from 1Q17, 2Q16​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

