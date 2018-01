BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.67

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $220 MILLION INCOME TAX REDUCTION FROM A REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY

* ‍TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $963 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS DOWN $14 MILLION, OR 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER​

* QTRLY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.61 PERCENT VERSUS 10.59 PERCENT IN LAST QUARTER

* ‍QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS (NCOS) OF $76 MILLION, UP $8 MILLION FROM 3Q17 AND UP $3 MILLION FROM 4Q16

* QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.67, UP 2% FROM 3Q17; QTRLY TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $18.10 UP 1% FROM 3Q17

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL RISK-BASED CAPITAL 15.16% VERSUS 15.16% IN QUARTER ENDED SEPT 2017​

* QTRLY ‍PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $67 MILLION VERSUS $67 MILLION IN Q3