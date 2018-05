BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp Says Mitch Feiger To Become CEO Of Fifth Third Chicago

May 21 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp:

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - MITCH FEIGER TO BECOME CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO - SEC FILING

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MILLION AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MILLION WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL