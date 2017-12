BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp Says On Dec 15, Co Entered Into Share Repurchase Agreement With Morgan Stanley & Co

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp:

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SAYS ON DEC 15, CO ENTERED INTO SHARE REPURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH MORGAN STANLEY & CO - SEC FILING

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - PURSUANT TO REPURCHASE AGREEMENT CO WILL PURCHASE ABOUT $273 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE MARCH 19, 2018.

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP - WILL PAY $273 MILLION TO MSCO ON DEC 19, EXPECTS TO RECEIVE SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF SHARES UNDERLYING REPURCHASE AGREEMENT BY DEC 19