Aug 15 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp

* Fifth Third Bancorp - ‍Fifth third will purchase approximately $990 million of its outstanding common stock​

* Fifth Third Bancorp says ‍on August 15, co entered into share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co - SEC filing

* Fifth Third Bancorp - Repurchasing shares of its common stock as part of its 100 million share repurchase program previously announced on March 16, 2016