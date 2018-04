BRIEF-Fifth Third CFO Expects FY Total Expenses To Be At Lower End Of Guidance

April 24 (Reuters) - Fifth Third Bancorp:

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF REVISED ROTCE TARGET -CONF CALL

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT COMMERCIAL LEASES TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE ANOTHER $400 MILLION BY END OF 2018-CONF CALL

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT END-OF-PERIOD TOTAL COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO TO GROW ABOUT 1% TO 1.5% SEQUENTIALLY IN Q2-CONF CALL

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT CARD BALANCE GROWTH IN MID- TO HIGH SINGLE DIGITS FOR 2018-CONF CALL

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS FOR 2018, EXPECT END-OF-PERIOD LOAN GROWTH OF 1% TO 1.5% -CONF CALL

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS NIM IN Q2 SHOULD BE APPROXIMATELY 3 TO 5 BASIS POINTS HIGHER COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER-CONF CALL

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE BETWEEN $1.025 BILLION TO $1.03 BILLION-CONF CALL

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT CORPORATE BANKING FEES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 25% SEQUENTIALLY-CONF CALL

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS FOR Q2 EXPECT FEES TO BE BETWEEN $575 MILLION AND $585 MILLION, FOR FY EXPECT FEES TO BE ABOUT $2.35 BILLION-CONF CALL

* FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT TOTAL EXPENSES TO BE AT LOWER END OF GUIDANCE OF $4 BILLION TO $4.1 BILLION IN 2018-CONF CALL Further company coverage: