BRIEF-Figeac Aero FY Revenue Up At 441.6 Million Euros

May 26 (Reuters) - FIGEAC AERO SARL:

* FY REVENUE EUR 441.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 427.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SUSPENDS ITS MEDIUM-TERM FORECASTS IN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE 2021/24 PLAN AND DOES NOT CAPABLE OF DELIVERING FORECASTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020/21

* FY 2019/2020 OUTLOOK: ANTICIPATES AN EBITDA LEVEL BROADLY IN LINE WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS

* ON COVID-19: PRODUCTION SITES ARE GRADUALLY INCREASING IN CAPACITY AND THE GROUP HOPES THAT THE PRODUCTION RATES ANNOUNCED BY THE CLIENTS WILL BE REACHED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* REMAINS DEPENDENT ON DELIVERIES FROM MANUFACTURERS, WHICH REMAIN UNCERTAIN GIVEN THE FINANCIAL HEALTH OF AIRLINES AND THE UPTURN IN WORLD AIR TRAFFIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)