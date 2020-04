BRIEF-Figtree Holdings Says Group's Singapore Office Will Be Closed From 7 April To 4 May

April 7 (Reuters) - Figtree Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP’S SINGAPORE OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY

* CONSTRUCTION WORKS FOR GROUP’S ONGOING PROJECTS WILL CEASE DURING 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY

* FIGTREE HOLDINGS LTD- COVID-19 EXPECTED TO IMPAIR GROUP’S EARNINGS CAPACITY AND ABILITY TO SECURE NEW PROJECTS IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

* UPDATES ON CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES IMPLEMENTED BY GOVERNMENT OF SINGAPORE

* CO UNABLE TO QUANTIFY, NOR DETERMINE EXTENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF MEASURES ON EPS OF GROUP FOR FINANCIAL YEAR