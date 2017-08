Aug 11 (Reuters) - FIH Mobile Ltd

* HY loss attributable $196.556 million versus profit $21.444 million a year ago

* HY revenue $4.37 billion versus $2.31 billion

* Board resolved to recommend declaration and payment of a final dividend of US$0.00526 per ordinary share

* Group is likely to record a consolidated net loss for the year ending 31 December 2017