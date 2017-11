Nov 1 (Reuters) - Fih Mobile Ltd

* ‍Expects group’s turnover during q3 of 2017 to be around us$3.67 billion​

* ‍Expects group to record a consolidated net loss for second half of 2017 higher than first half of 2017​

* ‍Expects to record a consolidated net loss for 2017 financial year​

* Expected loss due to generally lower gross margins‍​