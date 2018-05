May 4 (Reuters) - FIH Mobile Ltd:

* EXPECTS GROUP TO RECORD A CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY US$126 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018

* EXPECTS TOTAL TURNOVER OF US$3.19 BILLION FOR QUARTER

* EXPECTS POTENTIALLY, A CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN GROUP'S FOREIGN EXCHANGE LOSS