March 31 (Reuters) - FIH Group PLC:

* FIH GROUP PLC - EXPECTS ITS RESULTS FOR YEAR FINISHING TODAY TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* FIH GROUP PLC - RESPECT TO TRADING, IN NEAR TERM, ACTIVITY AT BOTH MOMART AND PORTSMOUTH HARBOUR FERRY COMPANY (“PHFC”) HAS REDUCED SIGNIFICANTLY

* FIH GROUP PLC - SUSPENDING FORWARD GUIDANCE UNTIL THERE IS GREATER UNDERSTANDING OF EFFECT COVID-19 HAS HAD