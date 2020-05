May 11 (Reuters) - Fiji Kava Ltd:

* FIJI KAVA- EXTENDED MOU WITH ZORGEN HEALTH AND BRAND ASIA MANAGEMENT DUE TO COVID-19 DISRUPTION

* FIJI KAVA- MOU WILL BE EXTENDED FOR 12 WEEKS FOR CO TO ACCESS CHINESE CROSS BORDER ECOMMERCE MARKETPLACES AND DAIGOU STORES IN AUSTRALIA, HK