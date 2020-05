BRIEF-Fila Q1 Net Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 6.1 Mln

May 15 (Reuters) - FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 145.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 143.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROUP NET LOSS EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED NET LOSS EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOCUS FROM Q2 2020 ON REDUCING INVESTMENTS AND FIXED COSTS IN 2020

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN 2020 PROVED JUSTIFIED FOR ALL REFERENCE MARKETS UNTIL MID-MARCH

* GROUP'S PLANTS ARE OPERATIONAL, THOUGH NOT AT FULL CAPACITY IN ORDER TO PROTECT WORKER SAFETY