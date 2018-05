May 7 (Reuters) - Filatex India Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 174.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 134.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 5.79 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.89 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS CO APPROVED SUB-DIVISION OF SHARES IN RATIO OF 1:5