BRIEF-Filta Scrapes Final Dividend Payment, Virus Spread To Result In A Reduction In Service Volumes

March 23 (Reuters) - Filta Group Holdings PLC:

* FILTA GROUP HOLDINGS - TRADING UPDATE AND COVID-19 RESPONSE

* FILTA GROUP - TRADING THROUGH FEB WAS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS, BUILDING ON COST SAVINGS AND EFFICIENCIES INTRODUCED IN 2019

* FILTA GROUP - STARTING LAST WEEK, STARTED TO EXPERIENCE SLOWDOWN IN INCOMING ORDER FLOW AS A CONSEQUENCE OF SPREAD OF COVID-19

* FILTA GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - BOARD WILL NOT BE RECOMMENDING PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FILTA GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - SPREAD OF COVID-19 WILL RESULT IN A REDUCTION IN SERVICE VOLUMES