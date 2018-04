April 23 (Reuters) - FINABLR:

* UAE-BASED BUSINESSMAN BAVAGUTHU RAGHURAM SHETTY CREATES HOLDING CO ‘FINABLR’ THAT INTENDS TO CONSOLIDATE HIS GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES BRANDS

* ALSO ANNOUNCES THE INTENT TO RE-BRAND THE NON-UAE OPERATIONS OF UAE EXCHANGE AS ‘UNIMONI’

* CO WILL COMBINE ITS NETWORK BRANDS INCLUDING UAE EXCHANGE, TRAVELEX AND XPRESS MONEY Further company coverage: [ ]