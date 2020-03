March 18 (Reuters) - Finablr PLC:

* SUPERVISION OF UAE EXCHANGE LLC BY CENTRAL BANK OF UAE

* NOTIFICATION STATED THAT MANAGEMENT OF UAE EXCHANGE CENTRE LLC’S BUSINESSES IN UAE WILL BE CONDUCTED UNDER SUPERVISION OF CENTRAL BANK

* IS WORKING CONSTRUCTIVELY WITH CENTRAL BANK

* UNIT UNDERTAKING BASED IN UAE, UAE EXCHANGE CENTRE LLC, RECEIVED A NOTIFICATION FROM SUPERVISION DEPARTMENT OF CENTRAL BANK OF UAE

* CENTRAL BANK SAYS INSPECTION TEAM STARTED EXAMINING UAE EXCHANGE CENTRE TO VERIFY ITS COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS