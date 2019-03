BRIEF-Final Federal Permit Issued For Polymet Northmet Project

Polymet Mining Corp:

* FINAL FEDERAL PERMIT ISSUED FOR POLYMET NORTHMET PROJECT

* POLYMET MINING CORP - COMPANY ENTERS INTO DEBT EXTENSION AGREEMENT WITH GLENCORE

* POLYMET - GLENCORE HAS AGREED TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF DEBT TO PROVIDE POLYMET TIME TO PREPARE FOR AND COMPLETE A RIGHTS OFFERING BY JUNE 30, 2019

* POLYMET MINING - ENTERED EXTENSION AGREEMENT WITH GLENCORE TO ABOUT $243 MILLION IN SECURED CONVERTIBLE,NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBT OWING TO GLENCORE

* POLYMET MINING CORP - ALSO AGREED TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL PURCHASE WARRANTS TO GLENCORE

* POLYMET MINING CORP - TO MAKE CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO EXISTING EXCHANGE WARRANTS HELD BY GLENCORE

* POLYMET MINING CORP - U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS HAS ISSUED ITS RECORD OF DECISION AND SECTION 404 WETLANDS PERMIT FOR NORTHMET PROJECT

* POLYMET MINING CORP - THE $243 MILLION IN SECURED CONVERTIBLE AND NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBT OWING TO GLENCORE IS DUE TO MATURE ON MARCH 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: