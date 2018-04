April 13 (Reuters) - TravelCenters of America LLC:

* FINAL ORDER AND JUDGMENT ISSUED FOR TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC IN COMDATA LITIGATION

* TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC - TA RECOVERED ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND COSTS OF $10.7 MLN

* TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC - COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION