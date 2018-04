BRIEF-Financial Engines To Be Acquired By Hellman & Friedman For $45.00 Per Share In Cash

April 30 (Reuters) - Financial Engines Inc:

* FINANCIAL ENGINES ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN FOR $45.00 PER SHARE IN CASH

* FINANCIAL ENGINES INC - DEAL FOR AGGREGATE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.02 BILLION

* FINANCIAL ENGINES INC - AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY FINANCIAL ENGINES’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* FINANCIAL ENGINES INC - EDELMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES WILL BE COMBINED WITH FINANCIAL ENGINES AS PART OF THE TRANSACTION