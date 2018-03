March 28 (Reuters) - Financial Institutions Inc:

* FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS SAYS BOARD HAS DETERMINED IT IS IN CO’S BEST INTEREST TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD FROM 12 TO 11 MEMBERS - SEC FILING

* FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS-ON MARCH 27, ERLAND E. KAILBOURNE NOTIFIED HIS INTENTION TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTOR WHEN HIS CURRENT TERM EXPIRES Source text: [bit.ly/2IdyNV7] Further company coverage: