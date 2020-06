BRIEF-Financial Markets Authority Says Filed High Court Proceedings Against ANZ Bank New Zealand

June 5 (Reuters) - Financial Markets Authority :

* HAS FILED HIGH COURT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST ANZ BANK NEW ZEALAND

* PROCEEDINGS ALLEGE ANZ CHARGED SOME CUSTOMERS FOR CREDIT CARD REPAYMENT INSURANCE POLICIES THAT OFFERED THEM NO COVER

* REGULATOR SEEKS DECLARATIONS OF CONTRAVENTION OF FINANCIAL MARKETS CONDUCT ACT, PECUNIARY PENALTIES & COSTS FROM ANZ

* CLAIMS ANZ CONTRAVENED SECTION 22 OF FINANCIAL MARKETS CONDUCT ACT BY MAKING FALSE & MISLEADING REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT COVER OF POLICIES

* "CASE POINTS TO A FAILURE OF INTERNAL SYSTEMS AND CONTROLS RESULTING IN CUSTOMER HARM OVER A SIGNIFICANT PERIOD OF TIME"