BRIEF-Financial Reporting Council issues Coronavirus guidance to firms

Feb 18 (Reuters) -

* FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL (FRC) HAS TODAY PUBLISHED GUIDANCE FOR COMPANIES ON DISCLOSURE OF RISKS AND OTHER REPORTING CONSEQUENCES ARISING FROM EMERGENCE AND SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* REGULATOR IS ALSO DISCUSSING WITH AUDIT FIRMS WHETHER VIRUS AFFECTS THEIR ABILITY TO REVIEW COMPONENT AUDITS IN CHINA AND CONSEQUENCES TO DELIVERING TIMELY AUDIT OPINIONS.

* FRC IS ADVISING COMPANIES TO CAREFULLY CONSIDER WHAT DISCLOSURES THEY MIGHT NEED TO INCLUDE IN THEIR YEAR-END ACCOUNTS, WHICH WILL BE PARTICULARLY RELEVANT FOR COMPANIES EITHER OPERATING IN OR HAVING CLOSE TRADING ASSOCIATIONS WITH CHINA.

* ADDITIONALLY, COMPANIES WHICH MIGHT NOT HAVE A PRESENCE IN CHINA BUT HAVE SIGNIFICANT TRADING LINKS OR GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS DEPENDENT ON CHINESE-MANUFACTURED GOODS WILL NEED TO CONSIDER THEIR DISCLOSURES IF THEIR BUSINESSES FACE POSSIBLE DISRUPTION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)