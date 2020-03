March 15 (Reuters) -

* FINANCIAL SERVICES FORUM SAYS ITS EIGHT MEMBERS DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SHARE BUYBACKS FOR REMAINING PERIOD OF Q1 AND Q2 OF 2020

* FINANCIAL SERVICES FORUM-MEMBERS SUSPENDING SHARE BUYBACKS ARE BOFA, BANK OF NY MELLON, CITI, GOLDMAN, JPM, MORGAN STANLEY, STATE STREET, WELLS FARGO Source text : bit.ly/33m3bbN Further company coverage: