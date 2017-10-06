BRIEF-Financial Stability Board appoints head of Swiss financial watchdog to Resolution Steering Group

Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* Swiss financial watchdog FINMA says Financial Stability Board appoints FINMA chief Mark Branson as chair of FSB Resolution Steering Group

* “In today’s FSB Plenary meeting, FINMA CEO Mark Branson was appointed Chair of the Resolution Steering Group (ReSG),” FINMA said. “The ReSG is the FSB’s policy committee working on TBTF issues as well the implementation of international minimum standards for total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) and effective resolution systems.” (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)