April 27 (Reuters) - Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA:

* FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RETELIT S.P.A. APPROVED AND GROUP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT DEC 31, 2017 REVIEWED

* ORDINARY DIVIDEND FROM 2017 NET PROFIT OF EURO 0.020 PER SHARE APPROVED

* APPOINTMENT OF NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS FOR YEARS 2018-2020