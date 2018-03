March 22 (Reuters) - FINANCIERE MONCEY SA:

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 74 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 44 PER SHARE

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)