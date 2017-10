Oct 25 (Reuters) - FINANSBANK AS:

* Q3 UNCONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF 422.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 298.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 1.40 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.19 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT END-SEPT. 4.51 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.84 BILLION LIRA AT END-DEC. 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)