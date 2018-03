BRIEF-Finatis FY Net Income Up At 16.2 Million Euros

March 12 (Reuters) - FINATIS SA:

* FY NET INCOME (FINATIS ONLY) EUR 16.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONS. REVENUE EUR 38.64 BILLION VERSUS EUR 36.79 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING RESULT BEFORE TAX (FINATIS ONLY) EUR 14.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONS. RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 1.23 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.05 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR 173 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2,070 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FINATIS TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.00 PER SHARE ON 25 MAY 2018