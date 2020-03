March 27 (Reuters) - Finbar Group Ltd:

* H2 FY20 GUIDANCE CURRENTLY WITHDRAWN DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SALES ACTIVITY (ADDS PERIOD)

* SETTLEMENTS ON PRE-SOLD UNITS WILL NOW COMMENCE WITH SALES REVENUE CONTRIBUTING TO CO’S H2 2020 FY EARNINGS

* DECIDED TO DELAY LAUNCH OF ANY NEW PROJECTS, INCLUDING CIVIC HEART IN SOUTH PERTH UNTIL HIGHER LEVEL OF CERTAINTY REGARDING COVID-19