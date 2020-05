BRIEF-Finbond Group Says Co Not To Declare Dividend For FY Ended Feb 29

May 29 (Reuters) - Finbond Group Ltd:

* JSE: FGL - CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* FINBOND GROUP LTD - FY OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX (PBT) INCREASED BY 78.0% TO R260.0 MILLION

* FINBOND GROUP LTD - FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED BY 27.5% TO 10.3 CENTS

* FINBOND GROUP LTD - FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 1.7% TO R2.62 BILLION

* FINBOND GROUP LTD - DECIDED NOT TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020