July 31 (Reuters) - FINECOBANK BANCA FINECO SPA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 104.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 117.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 282.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 289.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT UP 3.2% YEAR ON YEAR NET OF NON-RECURRING ITEMS