April 26 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB:

* FINGERPRINT CARDS AB SAYS PROPOSED THAT JOHAN CARLSTRÖM, TED ELVHAGE AND JUAN VALLEJO BE ELECTED AS NEW MEMBERS OF BOARD.

* FINGERPRINT CARDS AB SAYS IT IS PROPOSED THAT JOHAN CARLSTRÖM BE ELECTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* JAN WÄREBY, ÅSA HEDIN, CARL-JOHAN VON PLOMGREN AND ANN-SOFIE NORDH HAVE DECLINED REELECTION