BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards says CFO to leave company in June

March 20 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB:

* REG-FINGERPRINT CARDS AB ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN ITS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

* SAYS ‍PERNILLA LINDÉN APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO), EFFECTIVE JUNE 7, 2018​

* SAYS ‍HASSAN TABRIZI TO LEAVE HIS ROLE AS INTERIM CFO AND FINGERPRINTS’ EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 6, 2018​

* SAYS ‍HASSAN TABRIZI, LEAVES POSITION AS INTERIM CFO ON HIS OWN INITIATIVE, FOR A NEW ASSIGNMENT OUTSIDE COMPANY​

* SAYS ‍JAN JOHANNESSON TO LEAVE HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VP STRATEGY AND CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND FINGERPRINTS' EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT​