Jan 15 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB:

* FINGERPRINT CARDS SAYS COLLABORATES ON BIOMETRIC PAYMENT CARD MARKET TRIAL IN THE USA

* FINGERPRINT CARDS SAYS COLLABORATING WITH VISA ON THE FIRST MARKET TRIAL OF DUAL-INTERFACE BIOMETRIC PAYMENT CARDS IN THE USA, TOGETHER WITH MOUNTAIN AMERICA CREDIT UNION