March 20 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB:

* FINGERPRINT CARDS SAYS HAS NOT COMMUNICATED PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION IN ANALYST MEETINGS, NOR HAS THE COMPANY COMMENTED ON ANALYST ESTIMATES

* FINGERPRINT CARDS SAYS MADE COMMENTS ON, FOR EXAMPLE, THE ACCELERATING CHANGE IN MARKET CONDITIONS FOR CAPACITIVE FINGERPRINT SENSORS FOR SMARTPHONES, AS COMMUNICATED IN THE YEAR-END REPORT FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)