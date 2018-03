BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards says to develop face recognition solution

March 19 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards Ab:

* FINGERPRINT CARDS TO ADD FACE RECOGNITION TO ITS BIOMETRIC SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO

* SAYS FURTHER STRENGTHENING ITS TOUCHLESS SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO BY DEVELOPING A FACE RECOGNITION SOLUTION

* SAYS SOLUTION WILL INITIALLY BE DEVELOPED FOR SMARTPHONES, BUT AS FINGERPRINTS IS EXPANDING INTO NEW APPLICATION AREAS IN VARIOUS INDUSTRIES, IT WILL ALSO BE MADE AVAILABLE FOR CUSTOMERS IN AUTOMOTIVE AND IOT

* SAYS FINGERPRINTS’ FACE RECOGNITION-BASED SOLUTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED IN CUSTOMER PRODUCTS DURING THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)