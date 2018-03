BRIEF-Finish Line Inc Q4 Sales $561.3 Million

March 29 (Reuters) - Finish Line Inc:

* FINISH LINE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES $561.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $563.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY FINISH LINE MACY’S SALES INCREASED 8.5%

* AS OF MARCH 3, CONSOLIDATED MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES DECREASED 2.8% TO $321.7 MILLION VERSUS $331.1 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 25, 2017

* ‍ FOR 14-WEEKS ENDED MARCH 3, 2018 ,CONSOLIDATED NET SALES WERE $561.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 0.7% OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* SALES IN THE QUARTER "ENDED UP BEING DOWN MORE THAN WE FORECASTED"