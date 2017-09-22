FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finish Line reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
#Market News
September 22, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Finish Line reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Finish Line Inc

* Finish Line reports second quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.60

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $469.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $470.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2018 adjusted loss per share $0.32 to $0.40

* Finish Line Inc - for the third quarter ending November 25, 2017, the company expects Finish Line comparable sales to decrease 3 percent to 5 percent ‍​

* Finish Line Inc - ‍as of August 26, 2017, consolidated merchandise inventories decreased 11.1 percent to $308.1 million compared to $346.4 million as of August 27, 2016​​

* Finish Line Inc - ‍company’s outlook remains unchanged from update given August 28, 2017​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Finish Line Inc - qtrly ‍Finish Line comparable store sales decreased 4.5 percent​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
