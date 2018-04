BRIEF-Finjan And Carbon Black Enter Patent License Agreement

April 9 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Inc:

* FINJAN AND CARBON BLACK ENTER PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT

* ENTERED CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE, SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH CARBON BLACK ON APRIL 6, COS RESOLVED PENDING LITIGATION MATTERS

* FINJAN MOBILE & CARBON BLACK ENTERED INTO SEPARATE CONFIDENTIAL PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT

* TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, UNIT FINJAN & CARBON BLACK AND BETWEEN FINJAN MOBILE & CARBON BLACK ARE CONFIDENTIAL

* PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT ENSURES FINJAN MOBILE, CARBON BLACK’S FREEDOM TO OPERATE UNDER OTHER’S PATENT PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: