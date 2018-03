March 22 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Inc:

* FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS ‍ITS SUBSIDIARY FINJAN, INC HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CARBON BLACK​

* FINJAN HOLDINGS-FINJAN FILED COMPLAINT, ON MARCH 21, AND ALLEGES THAT CARBON BLACK'S PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INFRINGE AT LEAST FOUR U.S. FINJAN PATENTS​