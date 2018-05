BRIEF-Finjan Holdings Says Unit Entered Into A Patent Assignment And Support Agreement With International Business Machines Corporation

May 16 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Inc:

* FINJAN HOLDINGS - ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

* FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL - SEC FILING

* FINJAN HOLDINGS INC - PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS

* FINJAN HOLDINGS - PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH Source text: (bit.ly/2wJu4JX) Further company coverage: