Feb 9 (Reuters) - Finlab AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: FINLAB AG BACKS MIKE NOVOGRATZ‘S GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS IN PRE-IPO ROUND

* IS PART OF A CONSORTIUM THAT INVESTS USD 5.5 MILLION, OF WHICH APPROXIMATELY USD 2 MILLION COME FROM FINLAB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)