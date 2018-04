April 30 (Reuters) - FINLAB AG:

* RESOLVES CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORISED CAPITAL WITH A TOTAL VOLUME OF APPROX. EUR 5.2 MILLION

* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY FROM ITS CURRENT LEVEL OF EUR 4.99 MILLION BY EUR 0.25 MILLION TO EUR 5.24 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR NEW SHARES AMOUNTS TO EUR 20.75 PER SHARE