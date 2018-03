March 22 (Reuters) - Altia Oyj IPO-ALTIA.HE:

* ALTIA SAYS THE IPO OF ALTIA PLC WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AND THE FINAL SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS EUR 7.50 PER SHARE

* ALTIA - MARKET CAPITALIZATION ABOUT 271.1 MILLION EUROS FOLLOWING THE IPO, TRADING EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON HELSINKI PRELIST ON FRIDAY Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8122 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)