BRIEF-Finland's Asiakastieto to buy UC AB from Nordic banks

April 24 (Reuters) - Nordea:

* TO DIVEST ITS SHARES IN UC AB

* FINNISH CREDIT INFORMATION COMPANY ASIAKASTIETO HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ALL OWNERS OF UC AB, INCLUDING NORDEA, TO ACQUIRE UC AT A PRICE AMOUNTING TO ABOUT 340 MILLION EURO

* OWNS 26.1 % OF SHARES IN UC AND WILL RECEIVE 2,303,315 SHARES IN ASIAKASTIETO, EQUIVALENT TO 9.6 % OF SHARES IN COMPANY AFTER COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, AND APPR. 26 MILLION EURO IN CASH

* TRANSACTION RESULTS IN A CAPITAL GAIN AMOUNTING TO APPR. 86 MN EURO FOR NORDEA, EXPECTED TO BE RECOGNISED IN RESULT IN Q2

* TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL FROM BOARD OF ASIAKASTIETO TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, ISSUE NEW SHARES (TO BE SUBSCRIBED FOR BY NORDEA AND OTHER SELLERS), RELEVANT APPROVAL FROM COMPETITION AUTHORITIES AND CERTAIN OTHER CONDITIONS