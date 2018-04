April 24 (Reuters) - OP FINANCIAL GROUP:

* TO WEAKEN ITS EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 - FULL-YEAR EARNINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO

* SAYS EARNINGS OUTLOOK IS WEAKENED ESPECIALLY BY WEAKER DEVELOPMENTS IN INVESTMENT INCOME AND A HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED INCREASE IN COSTS CAUSED BY DEVELOPMENT Source text for Eikon: