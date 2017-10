Sept 26 (Reuters) - Solidium:

* Managing director Antti Makinen tells a news conference that Solidium aims to lower its ownership in steel maker Outokumpu over time, but added that it has no timetable

* Makinen notes that Solidium’s stake in Outokumpu is higher than what Solidium has in other companies due to Outokumpu’s rights issues few years ago

* Finnish state-owned Solidium recently trimmed its ownership in Outokumpu slightly to 23.0 percent (Helsinki Newsroom)